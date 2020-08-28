Teenager in Wisconsin shootings charged with six criminal counts -complaint

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who was arrested in connection with shootings in Wisconsin that led to the death of two people and injury of another, has been charged with six criminal counts, according to the criminal complaint disclosed on Thursday.

The charges against Rittenhouse in Kenosha County include first degree reckless homicide in the death of Joseph Rosenbaum and first degree intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Huber, according to the complaint. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut Editing by Chris Reese)