SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Tennis-2019 runner-up Vondrousova out in first round in Paris

28 Sep 2020 / 23:20 H.

    PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Last year's runner-up Marketa Vondrousova failed to last a round at the French Open when she was thrashed in little more than an hour by Poland's Iga Swiatek on Monday.

    The left-handed Czech, seeded 15, went down 6-1 6-2 as teenager Swiatek dominated throughout with her all-court game.

    Vondrousova lost to Ash Barty in last year's final and looked in dangerous form coming in after a semi-final run in Rome.

    Another notable first-round casualty was 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 28th seed, who was beaten in three sets by fellow Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast