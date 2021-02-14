Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Monday

MELBOURNE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourts on the eighth day of the Australian Open on Monday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA

Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v 5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

28-Donna Vekic (Croatia) v 22-Jennifer Brady (U.S.)

16-Fabio Fognini (Italy) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

From 0800 GMT

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Shelby Rogers (U.S)

5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v 9-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Not before 0130 GMT

Mackenzie McDonald (U.S.) v 4-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

7-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v 24-Casper Ruud (Norway)

