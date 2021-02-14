SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Monday

14 Feb 2021 / 13:47 H.

    MELBOURNE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourts on the eighth day of the Australian Open on Monday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

    ROD LAVER ARENA

    Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v 5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

    28-Donna Vekic (Croatia) v 22-Jennifer Brady (U.S.)

    16-Fabio Fognini (Italy) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

    From 0800 GMT

    1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Shelby Rogers (U.S)

    5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v 9-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

    MARGARET COURT ARENA

    Not before 0130 GMT

    Mackenzie McDonald (U.S.) v 4-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

    7-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v 24-Casper Ruud (Norway)

    18-Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 25-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

    Did you like this article?

    email blast