MELBOURNE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourt on the 13th day of the Australian Open on Saturday (play begins at 0830 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA

Women's singles final

22-Jennifer Brady (U.S.) v 3-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Mixed doubles final

Samantha Stosur (Australia)/Matthew Ebden (Australia) v 6-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)/Rajeev Ram (U.S.) (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)