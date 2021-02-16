SEARCH
Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Wednesday

16 Feb 2021 / 12:27 H.

    MELBOURNE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourt on the 10th day of the Australian Open on Wednesday (play begins at 0000 GMT; prefix number denotes seeding; all matches quarter-finals):

    ROD LAVER ARENA

    1-Ash Barty (Australia) v 25-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic)

    Not before 0200

    22-Jennifer Brady (U.S.) v Jessica Pegula (U.S.)

    Not before 0400

    7-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v 4-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

    Not before 0830

    5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

    (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

