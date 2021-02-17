SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Tennis-Brady wins all-American clash to reach semi-finals

17 Feb 2021 / 12:23 H.

    By Ian Ransom

    MELBOURNE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Jennifer Brady battled through her frustrations to overhaul friend and United States team mate Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-2 6-1 and reach her maiden Australian Open semi-final on Wednesday.

    Brady, the 22nd seed, was a picture of anguish early in the clash on a stifling day at Rod Laver Arena but gradually dialled in her power game before crushing Pegula in the final set.

    Brady reached her second Grand Slam semi-final after making the last four at last year's U.S. Open.

    With world number one Ash Barty shocked by Karolina Muchova in the early quarter-final on Wednesday, Brady has a golden chance to reach her maiden Slam final.

    (Editing by Peter Rutherford )

    Did you like this article?

    email blast