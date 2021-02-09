SEARCH
Tennis-Defending champion Kenin grinds into second round

09 Feb 2021 / 09:48 H.

    MELBOURNE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Sofia Kenin launched her Australian Open defence with a 7-5 6-4 win over Maddison Inglis on Tuesday but found the going tough against the plucky Australian wildcard.

    Kenin was broken twice and slumped to a 3-1 deficit early before steadying in the sunshine at Rod Laver Arena.

    The American fourth seed double-faulted on the first of three match points but finally sealed the contest as she marched forward to thump a backhand drive volley.

    Kenin will meet either Kaia Kanepi or Anastasija Sevastova for a place in the third round. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; editing by Richard Pullin)

