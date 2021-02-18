Tennis-Djokovic ends Russian qualifier Karatsev's golden run

MELBOURNE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Defending champion Novak Djokovic ended the remarkable run of Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev to ease into his ninth Australian Open final with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 win on Thursday.

In one of the more improbable semi-final matchups at a Grand Slam, Djokovic was broken twice by the world number 114 Karatsev but ensured there would be no Russian revolution under the lights of Rod Laver Arena.

As a long tournament took its toll on Karatsev, Djokovic raised his game in the third set and sealed the win with an ace to trigger a roaring ovation from Serbian fans in the crowd.

Djokovic will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final. (Reporting by Ian Ransom, editing by Pritha Sarkar)