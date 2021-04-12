Tennis-Double win for Hewitt's son Cruz at junior claycourt nationals

April 12 (Reuters) - Former world number one Lleyton Hewitt was a proud father after his son Cruz lifted the Australian under-12 claycourt singles and doubles titles in Canberra.

Cruz, 12, beat New South Wales' Elijah Dikkenberg 6-1 6-2 in the singles final and won the under-12 boys doubles event with partner Asher Brownrigg on Sunday.

The youngster did not drop a single set in five matches during the tournament.

"National Claycourt Champ @cruzhewitt #TeamCruz," Hewitt wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CNhDCnqpXzr with a photo of his wife Australian actor Bec and newly-crowned champion Cruz.

Twice Grand Slam champion Hewitt became the youngest men's world number one at the age of 20 in 2001. He spent 80 weeks at the top of the world rankings. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)