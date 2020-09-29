Tennis-Doubles pair out of French Open after coach tests positive for COVID-19

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A women's doubles pair were pulled out of the French Open draw after a coach of one of the players tested positive for COVID-19, organisers said on Monday.

The French tennis federation (FFT), however, did not name the players involved.

Players are subjected to regular nasal swabs and a positive test triggers an exclusion unless they can prove, with a medical file, that they contracted the virus before the tournament in which case they are not considered contagious.

Six players had already been barred from entering the qualification stage, which started on Sept. 21. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)