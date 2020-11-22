Tennis-Medvedev fights off Nadal to set up ATP Finals showdown with Thiem

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal's dream of adding the ATP Finals title to his vast collection of silverware was ended for another year as the Spaniard was beaten 3-6 7-6(4) 6-3 by Russian Daniil Medvedev in a sizzling semi-final on Saturday.

World number four Medvedev's first career victory over the 20-times Grand Slam champion sent him through to a Sunday showdown against Dominic Thiem who earlier beat Novak Djokovic in another titanic clash.

The 24-year-old Medvedev reached the semi-finals as the only player to post a 100% record in his group, including a superb defeat of Djokovic.

He was the better player in the opening set against Nadal but one lapse on serve was all the Spaniard required to snatch it.

Medvedev blew a big lead in the second set when Nadal was one point away from a going down 5-1. Nadal swung the match his way and served for a place in the final at 5-4, only for Medvedev to break to love.

A flukey forehand winner helped Medvedev move 5-3 ahead in the tiebreaker and he took full advantage to set up a decider.

Nadal appeared to be feeling the pace in a tense final set and some sensational winners allowed Medvedev to grab the crucial break of serve in the seventh game.

Two games later Nadal dumped a backhand in the net to hand Medvedev a landmark victory. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)