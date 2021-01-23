Tennis-Murray to miss Australian Open

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Former world number one Andy Murray has will not be taking part in next month's Australian Open after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

"Gutted to share that I won't be flying out to Australia to compete at the Australian Open," Murray was quoted as saying by British media on Friday.

"We've been in constant dialogue...to try and find a solution which would allow some form of workable quarantine, but we couldn't make it work."

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) tweeted that Murray had confirmed he would miss the first Grand Slam of the year.

The 33-year-old, a wildcard, said last Thursday that he had tested positive for the virus and was in self-isolation at his home near London. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)