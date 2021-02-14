Tennis-Osaka back from the brink to reach quarter-finals

MELBOURNE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Naomi Osaka saved two match points as she battled back from the brink to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with a 4-6 6-4 7-5 victory over Garbine Muguruza on Sunday.

The Japanese third seed was chasing the match from the start on Rod Laver Arena, forced to rally from a set and a break down to level up an engrossing contest.

Muguruza, a finalist here last year, had conceded only 10 games in reaching the fourth round and continued that rich vein of form to break for 5-3 in the decider, earning two match points in the following game.

Osaka saved them both and the tide turned as Muguruza crumbled under pressure, leaving the 2019 champion to coast to victory and a quarter-final date with Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)