Tennis-Osaka sails into second round with Russian demolition

MELBOURNE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Naomi Osaka made a stunning start in the Australian Open on Monday by demolishing triple quarter-finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 6-2 to reach the second round.

Russian veteran Pavlyuchenkova was seen as a potential banana skin for Osaka but was reduced to roadkill as the Japanese third seed steamrolled her in the opening match at Rod Laver Arena.

Osaka pulled out of the semi-final of the Gippsland Trophy with a shoulder niggle but betrayed no sign of injury to the smattering of spectators in the centre court terraces.

Osaka next faces the winner of Caroline Garcia and Polona Hercog for a place in the third round.

