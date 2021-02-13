Tennis-Tsitsipas strolls into fourth round with easy win over Ymer

MELBOURNE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas put in a dominant performance to thrash Swede Mikael Ymer 6-4 6-1 6-1 and canter into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

After a closely contested opening set when Tsitsipas could manage only a single break of the 95th-ranked Ymer's serve, the Greek raised his level to turn the match into a one-sided affair at John Cain Arena.

Tsitsipas broke his fellow 22-year-old's serve twice in the second set and four times in the third while suffering just a single break on his own serve, while Ymer did not help his own cause with 36 unforced errors.

Tsitsipas, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park in 2019, will next meet the winner of the match between Italian ninth seed Matteo Berrettini and Russian Karen Khachanov, who is seeded 19th. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)