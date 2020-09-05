Tennis-U.S. Open order of play on Saturday

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the sixth day of the U.S. Open on Saturday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

Arthur Ashe Stadium (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

J.J. Wolf (U.S.) v 3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

26-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v 3-Serena Williams (U.S.)

7-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Alize Cornet (France)

31-Marin Cilic (Croatia) v 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

15-Maria Sakkari (Greece) v 22-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.)

8-Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) v Vasek Pospisil (Canada)

Marton Fucsovics (Hungary) v Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)

Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Iga Swiatek (Poland)

27-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v 2-Sofia Kenin (U.S.)