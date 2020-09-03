Tennis-U.S. Open order of play on Thursday

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the fourth day of the U.S. Open on Thursday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

Arthur Ashe Stadium (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

Leylah Fernandez (Canada) v 2-Sofia Kenin (U.S.)

Sumit Nagal (India) v 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria)

Margarita Gasparyan (Russia) v 3-Serena Williams (U.S.)

15-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v Andy Murray (Britain)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Katrina Scott (U.S.) v 22-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.)

Vasek Pospisil (Canada) v 25-Milos Raonic (Canada)

26-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v Olga Govortsova (Belarus)

Christopher O'Connell (Australia) v 3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

5-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Victoria Azarenka (Belarus)