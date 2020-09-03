SEARCH
Tennis-U.S. Open order of play on Thursday

03 Sep 2020 / 05:02 H.

    Sept 2 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the fourth day of the U.S. Open on Thursday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

    Arthur Ashe Stadium (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

    Leylah Fernandez (Canada) v 2-Sofia Kenin (U.S.)

    Sumit Nagal (India) v 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria)

    Margarita Gasparyan (Russia) v 3-Serena Williams (U.S.)

    15-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v Andy Murray (Britain)

    Louis Armstrong Stadium

    Katrina Scott (U.S.) v 22-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.)

    Vasek Pospisil (Canada) v 25-Milos Raonic (Canada)

    26-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v Olga Govortsova (Belarus)

    Christopher O'Connell (Australia) v 3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

    5-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

