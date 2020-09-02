Tennis-U.S. Open order of play on Wednesday

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the third day of the U.S. Open on Wednesday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

Arthur Ashe Stadium (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

Kateryna Kozlova (Ukraine) v 6-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Kyle Edmund (Britain)

4-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Camila Giorgi (Italy)

4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Maxime Cressy (U.S.)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

17-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Anna-Lena Friedsam (Germany)

Brandon Nakashima (U.S.) v 5-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

1-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v Caroline Garcia (France)

12-Denis Shapovalov (Canada) v Kwon Soon-woo (South Korea)

Madison Brengle (U.S.) v 19-Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine) (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)