SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Tesla market value crosses $800 billion for the first time

08 Jan 2021 / 22:34 H.

    Jan 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Inc jumped 4.9% on Friday, taking the electric-car maker's market capitalization to more than $800 billion for the first time ever.

    In the previous session, its market value crossed $774 billion, making Tesla Wall Street's fifth most valuable company, just behind Google-parent Alphabet Inc and ahead of social media giant Facebook Inc.

    Its shares, which surged more than eight times last year, had closed up nearly 8% on Thursday. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast