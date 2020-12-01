Texans' Fuller, Roby announce six-game suspensions

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V and cornerback Bradley Roby have been suspended for six games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Both players took to social media to announce their suspensions.

"I apologize to my family, my teammates, the Houston Texans organization and the fans," Roby said in a post to Twitter. "A few months ago I unknowingly used a product that was contaminated with a banned substance by the NFL."

Fuller announced his suspension earlier Monday in a post on his Instagram account. He, too, apologized to the Texans organization and its fans.

"Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL's drug policy," Fuller wrote. "As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances.

"As a result of this mistake, I have been suspended for six games for taking this prohibited medication. I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021."

Fuller, 26, had posted career highs in receptions (53), receiving yards (879) and touchdowns (eight) through 11 games this season. He is in his fifth year with the Texans, who drafted him in the first round (No. 21 overall) in 2016 out of Notre Dame.

The suspensions include the last five games of this season as well as the first game of the 2021 season for Roby and Fuller, a pending free agent.

Minus Fuller, the Texans could turn to Brandin Cooks as their top receiving option. He has 52 catches for 719 yards and three touchdowns.

Roby started every game this season, racking up 37 tackles and an interception. He has started all 20 games for the Texans since joining Houston last season. He has 10 career INTs for the Texans and Denver Broncos, who drafted Roby in the first round of the 2014 draft.

