Texas court temporarily reinstates limited ballot drop-off sites

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Texas Supreme Court on Saturday temporarily reinstated the governor's ban on multiple drop-off sites for mail ballots, in a short-term victory for President Donald Trump.

The ban will remain in effect while the state supreme court fully reviews a Friday appeals court ruling that overturned the order by Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican like the president, who faces Democrat Joe Biden in a race for the White House on Nov. 3. (Reporting by Julia Harte, Editing by Franklin Paul)