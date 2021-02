BANGKOK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Thailand's deputy prime minister on Monday called the military takeover in neighbouring Myanmar an internal matter of the neighbouring country.

"It's their internal affairs," Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters when asked about Myanmar's coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her party. (Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Martin Petty)