Home
Contact Us
RSS
Archive
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
SMS Alerts
SEARCH
LOGIN
Local
World
Business
Sport
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Feature
Reviews
Fashion & Beauty
Next Gen
Zest
What2Eat
Tech Today
Going Places
The Right Read
Going Viral
Spotlight
BUZZ
Media & Marketing
True Crimes
Opinion
Another Take
Be Light
Connecting Faiths
Freespace
Inside Higher Ed
Just Different
Law Speak
Letters
Local Counsel
Making Sens
My View
Nutmeg Verses
Off The Cuff
OnPointe
On The Other Hand
Policy Matters
Speaking From The Heart
Wildlife Matters
Dignity For All
Gear Up!
Supplement
Education Focus
Education News
Postgrad
Careers
Urban
Special Supplement
Cerita
Berita
Automotif
Images
The Sun Daily
>
World
>
Reuters
THAI DEPUTY PM SOMKID, FINANCE MINISTER UTTAMA TO RESIGN POSTS - LOCAL MEDIA REPORTS
15 Jul 2020 / 17:45 H.
THAI DEPUTY PM SOMKID, FINANCE MINISTER UTTAMA TO RESIGN POSTS - LOCAL MEDIA REPORTS
Did you like this article?
0
I love it
0
I like it
0
I dont like it
Close Ads X
PRIME
Anwar wants stimulus package to be debated in Parliament
PRIME
Jho Low’s name kept under wraps to protect Najib: Former 1MDB CEO
PRIME
PM expresses condolences to family of Slim assemblyman
PRIME
Penang govt committed to PTMP despite MACC scrutiny
PRIME
Factory clerk gets five years’ jail for CBT
Today's popular
STRAIGHT FROM THE WIRES
UPDATE 1-India's Infosys beats profit estimates on large deal wins
Reuters
15 Jul 2020 / 19:23
UK PM Johnson says supporting aviation sector, but cannot save every job
Reuters
15 Jul 2020 / 19:23
UPDATE 2-Blow for EU as Apple wins fight against $15 bln tax order
Reuters
15 Jul 2020 / 19:23
CORONAVIRUS: UK PM JOHNSON SAYS I DO NOT BELIEVE NOW IS THE RIGHT MOMENT TO DEVOTE OFFICIAL TIME TO AN INQUIRY, BUT OF COURSE WE WILL SEEK TO LEARN LESSONS OF PANDEMIC AND HAVE INDEPENDENT INQUIRY
Reuters
15 Jul 2020 / 19:22
GOING VIRAL
Screenshot from CL’s Instagram
What has CL been up to?
Going Viral
15 Jul 2020 / 16:19
iKON’s Junhoe and Jinhwan involved in car crash
Going Viral
15 Jul 2020 / 14:44
Glee poster
Naya Rivera’s costars penned beautiful words in her memory
Going Viral
14 Jul 2020 / 14:58
Naya Rivera’s Glee co-star Heather Morris offers assistance to search
Going Viral
13 Jul 2020 / 13:00