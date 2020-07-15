SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

THAI DEPUTY PM SOMKID, FINANCE MINISTER UTTAMA TO RESIGN POSTS - LOCAL MEDIA REPORTS

15 Jul 2020 / 17:45 H.

    THAI DEPUTY PM SOMKID, FINANCE MINISTER UTTAMA TO RESIGN POSTS - LOCAL MEDIA REPORTS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast