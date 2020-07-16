Thai finance minister says to resign amid economic team shakeup

BANGKOK, July 16 (Reuters) - Thailand's Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana on Thursday handed in his resignation, in a move that adds uncertainty to policy making at a time when Southeast Asia's worst-performing economy is struggling to recover from the impact of COVID-19 crisis.

The departure of Uttama, who confirmed his resignation at a briefing, comes as the government has been rolling out billions of dollars of stimulus measures in a bid to support an economy battered by the pandemic's hit to tourism and domestic activity.

According to media reports, Predee Daochai, president of the Thai Bankers' Association, is expected to be picked as the next finance minister.

