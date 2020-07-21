Thai labour minister resigns, 6th to quit PM Prayuth's cabinet

BANGKOK, July 20 (Reuters) - Thai Labour Minister Chatumongol Sonakul said on Monday that he has resigned from his post, making him the sixth minister to quit the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha since late last week.

The resignation paves the way for a major cabinet reshuffle in Southeast Asia's worst performing economy as it seeks to rebound from the global impacts of the coronavirus crisis.

Chatumongol confirmed to Reuters that he had resigned, but did not give a reason or comment further. He last month stepped down as leader of the Action Coalition for Thailand, one of 20 partners in Prayuth's government, holding just one cabinet seat.

Earlier on Monday, the Minister to the Prime Minister's Office Tewan Liptapanlop resigned from the cabinet, following on from Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and two other ministers, who quit on Thursday. (Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Martin Petty)