BANGKOK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Thai police used water cannons on Friday and advanced with riot shields to try to disperse protesters who demonstrated for a second day in spite of a government ban on protests, witnesses said.

Protesters shouted "get out, get out" with some raising umbrellas against the spray. Some protesters threw objects at the police. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)