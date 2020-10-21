SEARCH
Thai protest leader says PM must still resign

21 Oct 2020 / 20:14 H.

    BANGKOK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - One Thai protest leader, Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree, said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha must resign despite a speech in which the premier said he would lift emergency measures imposed last week.

    Tattep told Reuters that other demands of protesters - including changes to the constitution and reforms of the monarchy - could be discussed in parliament.

    "Prayuth must resign first and that is the easiest thing to do," he said. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)

