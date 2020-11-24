Thai protest leaders to face royal insult charges - police source

BANGKOK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Thai police have summoned seven leaders of anti-government protests to face charges of lese-majeste over comments made at demonstrations that demanded reforms to the monarchy, a police source said on Wednesday.

It will be the first time such charges have been brought under laws relating to insults to the royal family in more than two years. They can carry up to 15 years in prison.

The source, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said the protest leaders had until Nov. 30 to answer the summonses, which were brought over comments made at protests on Sept. 19 and 20. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)