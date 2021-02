BANGKOK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Thailand on Wednesday reported 157 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 23,903.

One additional death was reported, taking fatalities to 80 recorded overall, the coronavirus taskforce said. Thailand's daily cases so far this week are among the lowest numbers reported since its latest and biggest outbreak emerged in mid-December. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)