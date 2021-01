BANGKOK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Thailand reported 187 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Monday, bringing the overall number of cases to 13,687 and fatalities to 75 since it detected its first case a year ago.

The tally included 10 imported cases, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said. (Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty)