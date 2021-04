BANGKOK, April 12 (Reuters) - Thailand on Monday reported 985 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest daily jump for a second day in a row, as the country deals with a third wave of infections and a highly contagious variant.

The Southeast Asian nation has reported a total of 33,610 coronavirus cases, while deaths remained at 97. (Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat Editing by Ed Davies)