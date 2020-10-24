Thailand reports one more local coronavirus infection

BANGKOK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Thailand reported one more locally transmitted case of the coronavirus on Saturday, after confirming five domestic infections last week.

The new patient is a 57-year-old French woman in the southern province of Surat Thani who tested positive for the virus a few days after completing a 14-day quarantine, the country's coronavirus taskforce said.

The patient's husband and child tested negative, health officials said.

Before the six cases, Thailand reported its first confirmed local transmission in over 100 days on Sept. 3. In total, Thailand has reported 3,731 cases of the virus and 59 deaths. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Orathai Sriring Editing by Lincoln Feast.)