BANGKOK, July 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana and economic policy guru Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak are planning to resign their posts, local media reported on Wednesday

Reuters could not independently confirm the reports by two Thai media groups.

Changes to the economic team could rattle Southeast Asia's worst performing economy, which is struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Panu Wongcha-um. Writing by Kay Johnson)