KYIV, July 21 (Reuters) - Three of the people taken hostage by a man on a bus in western Ukraine have been released, officials said on Tuesday.

A man who said he was armed with weapons and explosives seized a bus in the city of Lutsk in the morning, sparking a tense standoff with police that has lasted more than eleven hours. Police said about 20 people were on board.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Chris Reese)