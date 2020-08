BENGALURU, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Three people were killed in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru after violence erupted between police and protesters over a reported derogatory Facebook post about the Prophet Mohammad, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The violent protests saw thousands taking to the streets late on Tuesday, local news reports said. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa, Writing by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)