TUNIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Islamist militants stabbed two policemen in the Tunisian coastal city of Sousse, a tourist resort, killing one of them, and police in response killed the three on Sunday, a security official told Reuters.

The incident comes just two days after the government of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi took power, showing the security challenges facing the North African country, which suffers from economic and social problems. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; editing by Jason Neely)