Tiger Woods injured in single-car crash near LA

Golfer Tiger Woods was in surgery at a Southern California hospital on Tuesday after suffering multiple leg injuries in a single-car rollover crash.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded at approximately 7:12 a.m. to the scene of a rollover in the area between Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. Woods was extricated from the car using the jaws of life and taken to the hospital via ambulance.

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support," said Mark Steinberg, Woods' agent.

Woods was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center with compound fractures in at least one of his legs, per reports. He is in serious condition, fire department officials said.

The full extent of Woods' injuries was not immediately known, though authorities say they are not considered life-threatening. The vehicle sustained major damage, authorities said. Woods, the only occupant of the vehicle, had to be removed through the windshield, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"Because of the situation and the way that you found the vehicle, he wasn't able to open the door and come out," Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Henry Narvaez said, per the Times. "We extricated him, we helped assist him out of the vehicle."

He was conscious and talking to first responders, officials said.

The crash occurred on a steep and windy part of Hawthorne Boulevard, which runs through the Palos Verdes Peninsula. The road remained closed as the investigation continued.

Authorities have not revealed the cause of the crash, but the Times reported Woods was traveling at a high rate of speed before losing control of the SUV he was driving. His vehicle crossed the center divider and rolled several times before coming to a stop about 30 yards off the road, per the report. The vehicle came to a rest on its side.

Woods, 45, is a native of Southern California and the winner of 15 major championships on the PGA Tour.

"We have been made aware of Tiger Woods' car accident today," the Tour said in a statement. "We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers."

Woods has not played since December, when he took part in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla., with his son, Charlie, who turned 12 earlier this month.

On Dec. 23, Woods had back surgery, his fifth, and said over the weekend that he was unsure whether he'd be able to play in the Masters Tournament in April.

In 2009, Woods was involved in an accident when he crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree outside his home in central Florida.

Woods was arrested in 2017 after police found him asleep behind the wheel of his car in Jupiter, Fla. He attributed it to an "unexpected reaction to prescribed medications" and was given probation.

