Tigers put starting RHP Agrazal on IL

28 Jul 2020 / 04:11 H.

    Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Dario Agrazal landed on the injured list with a forearm strain, the club announced Monday.

    Agrazal, 25, was slated to start Tuesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals. The club called up rookie right-hander Anthony Castro to replace Agrazal.

    Agrazal went 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA in his first year in the big leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates last year. He pitched in 15 games, starting 14.

    The Tigers purchased Agrazal's contract last November.

    --Field Level Media

