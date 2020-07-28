Tigers put starting RHP Agrazal on IL

Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Dario Agrazal landed on the injured list with a forearm strain, the club announced Monday.

Agrazal, 25, was slated to start Tuesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals. The club called up rookie right-hander Anthony Castro to replace Agrazal.

Agrazal went 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA in his first year in the big leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates last year. He pitched in 15 games, starting 14.

The Tigers purchased Agrazal's contract last November.

--Field Level Media