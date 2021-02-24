Tigers sign former All-Star Julio Teheran to minors deal

The Detroit Tigers on Tuesday announced the signing of former All-Star right-hander Julio Teheran to a minor league contract.

Teheran, 30, will earn $3 million plus incentives if he makes the big league club, according to multiple reports.

Teheran spent last season as a member of the Los Angeles Angels, going 0-4 with a 10.05 ERA in 10 games (nine starts). Prior to then, he had spent the first nine years of his career with the Atlanta Braves, where he had posted a 3.67 ERA in 229 games (226 starts).

Teheran's best season earned him his first All-Star berth in 2014, when he finished with a 2.89 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 221 innings. He was an All-Star again in 2016.

Teheran is expected to compete for a spot in Detroit's rotation along with former No. 1 overall draft pick Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and others.

