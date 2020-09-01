Tightening of Irish COVID-19 curbs appears to be working, says health official

DUBLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A significant tightening of COVID-19 restrictions in Ireland two weeks ago appears to be working, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

"It's early to say, but we would be optimistic. We have had a stable daily case count now since Aug. 19," Philip Nolan, Chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, told national broadcaster RTE.

"It needs to be lower, to be honest with you. I wouldn't want to be hit with another event (outbreak) from a baseline of 100 cases per day... (But) I do think it is working." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)