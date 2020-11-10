Tigrayan forces control Ethiopian regional military base - spokesman

NAIROBI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Ethiopian military's Northern Command compound in the capital of the restive Tigray region has fallen to local forces, a federal government spokesman confirmed on Tuesday.

"In Mekelle, they managed to subdue the whole compound because we did not have enough arms and personnel there," said Redwan Hussein, spokesman of a newly-established State of Emergency Task Force for the Tigray conflict. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Maggie Fick; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by)