Tigrayan forces say they have retaken Ethiopian town of Axum from military

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The leader of rebellious forces from Ethiopia's northern Tigray region said on Sunday in a text message to Reuters that his fighters had retaken the town of Axum from the federal military.

Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), made the claim a day after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced the military had taken the Tigray regional capital Mekelle and completed its operation.

There was no immediate comment from the Ethiopian government or military.

Claims from all sides have been difficult to verify as phone and internet links to Tigray have been down and access has been tightly controlled since fighting erupted on Nov. 4. (Reporting by Addis Ababa newsroom Editing by Frances Kerry)