Timberwolves' Beasley facing felony gun, drug charges

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was arrested Saturday and is being held without bail on felony weapons and drug charges in Minneapolis, according to police records.

Per Hennepin County Jail records, Beasley is charged with felony controlled substance/narcotics and felony receiving/concealing stolen property.

Beasley, 23, was arrested after brandishing a gun at a person who then called police, ESPN reported. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found marijuana and guns in his home in Plymouth, Minn.

"At the time of the incident, multiple individuals were present at the residence," Beasley's attorney Steve Haney told multiple media outlets. "The allegations against Malik will be defended vigorously."

The Timberwolves said they are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering information.

Beasley averaged 20.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14 games (all starts) with the Timberwolves after being traded by the Denver Nuggets in February. He averaged 7.9 points in 41 games (all off the bench) with the Nuggets this season.

Beasley is averaging 8.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 220 career games since being selected by Denver with the 19th overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft.

