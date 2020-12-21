TIMELINE-China's battle with coronavirus on frozen food and packaging

(Adds latest developments from Dec. 16) BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China has ramped up testing of frozen foods after saying it discovered the coronavirus on imported products and their packaging. Below is a timeline of the coronavirus China says was found on imported frozen food or packaging in various parts of the country from different origins. Date Product Origin Location Found On Notes Link Dec.20 Beef Argentin Zhongmu in Outer The product was imported into Qingdao, news agency Xinhua reported https://bit.ly/3aw6SAX a Henan Packaging , Inner wall of container Dec.19 Caroun croaker India Shenyang in Outer https://bit.ly/2KNfB7m Liaoning Packaging Dec.17 Beef Brazil Chongqing Outer The beef was imported into Shanghai and then sent to Chongqing https://bit.ly/3gVthck Packaging Dec.17 Beef Brazil Anshan in Outer https://bit.ly/3nuoiBK Liaoning Packaging Dec.17 Whitemouth Argentin China Customs Outer China Customs suspended imports from Cooperativa de Trabajo Espejo de https://bit.ly/3mv6sNN croaker a Packaging Mar Limitada for one week. Dec.16 Hairtail fish Myanmar Wuxi in Outer https://bit.ly/3r2iwJX Jiangsu Packaging Dec.16 Chuzhou in The local government tested Cargill's 2,712 employees, and 423 https://bit.ly/3muc9vr Anhui samples from raw material, production lines, and cold chain transfer car etc. All the results were negative. Dec.15 Chicken Leg China Chuzhou in Outer Chuzhou city said the domestically produced chicken had been https://bit.ly/3muc9vr Anhui Packaging processed by Cargill but later removed the news item from its Weibo page. Dec.15 Pig's ear United Wuxi in The city did not say if the virus was found on the product packaging https://bit.ly/34k1Bst States Jiangsu or the product itself. The producer was Premium Iowa Pork, LLC. Dec.15 Beef Argentin Chongqing Outer https://bit.ly/3aguvxm a Packaging Dec.13 Pork Argentin Tianjin Outer The product reached Tianjin port on Nov.11, news agency Xinhua https://bit.ly/3qXtNuZ a Packaging reported. Dec.13 Red Salmon Russia China Customs Outer China Customs suspended imports from Vostok-ryba Co.,Ltd for one https://bit.ly/2LFUa8J Packaging week. Dec. 11 Boneless Beef Brazil China Customs Outer China Customs suspended imports from NATURAFRIG ALIMENTOS LTDA and https://bit.ly/3oJYZf4 Packaging PLENA ALIMENTOS S/A for one week. Dec.9 Boneless Beef Brazil Nantong in Outer The Brazilian beef tested positive in Wuxi city was distributed in https://bit.ly/374fkVW Jiangsu Packaging Nantong's markets, and consumers who bought the beef are required to get COVID tests. Dec.9 Hefei in Hefei city requires consumers to register their real name when buying https://bit.ly/37327g9 Anhui imported cold-chain food, state-owned media Xinhua reported. Dec.8 Hairtail fish India Hebi in Henan Outer https://bit.ly/3qGf5s1 Packaging Dec.8 Silver white Pakistan China Customs Outer China Customs suspended imports from M/S OCEAN GOLD SEAFOOD for one https://bit.ly/3ouBOFC croaker packaging week. Dec.5 Boneless Beef Uruguay Wuhan in Packaging Beef exported by BREEDERS AND PACKERS URUGUAY S.A, state-owned news https://bit.ly/378arLL Hubei agency Xinhua reported. Dec.5 Pork Brazil Wuhan in Packaging Beef exported by SEARA ALIMENTOS LTDA, state-owned news agency Xinhua https://bit.ly/378arLL Hubei reported. Dec.5 Chicken wings Russia Zhengzhou in Inner https://bit.ly/3qAYHcr Henan Packaging Dec.5 Boneless Beef Brazil Wuxi in Outer Consumers who bought the beef tested negative for COVID. https://bit.ly/2IqYuHC Jiangsu Packaging Dec.4 Beef Argentin Heze in Outer The beef in Juye county in Heze city was exported from Argentina and https://bit.ly/39SplaU a Shandong Packaging arrived at Shanghai Yangshan port, Xinhua reported. Dec.3 Hairtail fish Thailand Houma in Outer https://bit.ly/3ondfdQ Shanxi Packaging Dec.3 Shrimp India China Customs Inner China customs suspended imports from B-one Business House Private https://bit.ly/3mGjEAm Packaging Limited for one week. Dec.3 Hairtail fish, Indonesi China Customs Outer Coronavirus found on one sample taken from the inner packaging of https://bit.ly/3qqjeAn Fish paste a Packaging fish paste, other samples taken from outer packaging also positive. , Inner Customs suspended imports from PT Cita Karya Agung and PT Starfood Packaging International for one week. Dec.3 Boneless Beef Argentin Jingmen in Outer Beef exported by Amancay S.A.I.C.A.F.I to Shanghai Yangshan port on https://bit.ly/3g6sNQ6 a Hubei Packaging Oct. 28 and then shipped to Zhengzhou city in Henan on Oct.30 and stored in Duohui storage on Nov. 15. Dec.2 Pork Brazil Yuhuan in On food Pork sold at the Chengguan Zhongxin farmer's market shipped from https://bit.ly/2Ie2F9A Zhejiang Brazil and arrived at Shanghai Yangshan port on Sept. 28. Nov.30 Boneless Beef Argentin China Customs Outer China Customs suspended imports from ECOCARNES S.A for one week. https://bit.ly/3qhKW2c a Packaging Nov. 28 Red king crab Chile China Customs Outer China Customs suspended imports from Chile company PESQUERA ISLA DEL https://bit.ly/3mnKGMB Packaging REY S.A for one week. Nov. 28 Cod Russia Dalian in Outer The goods were provided by Dalian Hongye Marine Product Limited https://bit.ly/3fO4174 Liaodong Packaging Company, state-owned news agency Xinhua reported. Nov. 27 Pork Tangshan in Hebei Nov.27 Basa fish Vietnam Wuhan in Outer Fish exported by DAI THANH SEAFOODS was shipped from Ho Chi Minh City https://bit.ly/3ml18gH Hubei Packaging and reached Wuhan Yangluo water port on Sept. 7, and on Oct. 20 was transported to Roulian storage. Nov. 27 Boneless Beef Brazil Wuhan in Outer Beef exported by MARFRIG GLOBALFOODS S.A. from Brazil in early June https://bit.ly/3ml18gH Hubei Packaging arrived at Shanghai Yangshan port on Aug. 26 and 29. They were then shipped to Wuhan Yangluo water port on Sept. 12, 14, and 18 and stored in Donghu Hi-Tech Zone. Nov. 25 Xinfadi Xinfadi market in Beijing city suspended sales and storage of cold nL1N2IC00V market in chain and aquatic products, state-owned media reported. Beijing Nov.25 Chinese government press Li Ning, deputy director at China National Center for Food Safety nL4N2IB2LH conference Risk Assessment, said the risk to consumers of catching the coronavirus from cold chain food products was very low and said handlers who repeatedly came into contact with the outer packaging of imported cold chain products were most at risk. Nov.25 Shrimp Ecuador Huozhou in Outer https://bit.ly/2V2Icat Shanxi Packaging Nov.24 Pig Head North Tianjin A Tianjin health official said two confirmed cases in the northern nL1N2IA1LJ America port city in November month had caught the coronavirus from pig heads arriving from North America. Nov.24 Beef Tangshan in Outer Tangshan government did not name where the beef was imported from, https://bit.ly/3l8QYOS Hebei Packaging according to state-media reports Nov.24 Shrimp Ecuador China Customs Outer China Customs suspended imports from Ecuadorian company ECUAJJLI https://bit.ly/3kWzaX9 Packaging CIA.LTDA. for one week Nov. 21 Chicken wings Argentin Dongguan in Outer Chicken wings packaging from Argentina tested positive for the https://bit.ly/3kWzaX9 a Guangdong Packaging coronavirus, state-owned Xinhua reported. Nov. 21 Chicken feet Russia Dongguan in Outer Chicken feet packaging from Russia tested positive for the https://bit.ly/2ISJeTr Guangdong Packaging coronavirus, Xinhua reported. Nov. 18 Beef Brazil Wuhan in Outer The goods involved were exported by FRIGOL S.A. https://bit.ly/3pDNyHg Hubei Packaging Nov. 18 Pomfret India Xiamen in Outer Xiamen has sealed frozen pomfret from the same batch of fish that had https://bit.ly/3fdXUZz Fujian Packaging earlier tested positive in Fuzhou city. Nov. 18 Boneless Beef Argentin Xiamen in Packaging https://bit.ly/38SOZLW a Fujian Nov. 18 Seafood Hebei Hebei, a province which neighbours Beijing, will from Nov 23 ban https://bit.ly/2IOKg3f sales of imported frozen food from importers that don't upload data like source and flows into a tracing system, state media reported Nov. 18 Aquatic Russia China Customs China customs stop accepting imports from a Russian fishing vessel https://bit.ly/38WlbOL products Zaliv Vostok JSC for one week Nov. 17 Pomfret India Fuzhou in Outer Indian pomfret tested positive, state-owned Xinhua reported. https://bit.ly/3lDzdZ9 Fujian Packaging Nov.16 Pork Unknown Dali in Outer Pork was loaded at Shanghai's Yangshan port with some of it coming to https://bit.ly/3nxb0E8 Shaanxi Packaging Dali county while others to Xi'an and other locations. Nov.16 Shrimp Saudi Mudanjiang in Packaging The frozen shrimp in Shenyang wholesale aquatic market in Mudanjiang https://bit.ly/38OQhHT Arabia Heilongjiang was imported via Tianjin port, CCTV reported. The same batch of frozen shrimp in Tianjin also tested positive. Nov.16 Swordfish Malaysia Linyi in Food The fish was bought from an unnamed supplier in Fuzhou city in [nL1N2I208 Shandong Fujian. 3] Nov.16 New New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said confident no meat products were [nL1N2I200 Zealand exported from the country with COVID-19, was seeking more information K] from Chinese authorities. Nov.16 Pork France Xiamen in Outer Unnamed supplier. [nL1N2I200 Fujian Packaging K] Nov.15 Shanghai Shanghai city government said all imports of what it called https://bit.ly/3f7OP4y "high-risk" imported cold-storage food would need to be tested for coronavirus and have packaging disinfected before being stored or sold in the city. Nov.15 Pork Argentin Xi'an in Outer [nL1N2I106 a Shaanxi Packaging W] Nov.14 Beef and tripe Brazil, Jinan in On beef, The goods involved were imported by a unit of Guotai International [nL1N2I200 Bolivia, Shandong tripe and Group and Shanghai Zhongli Development Trade K] New their Zealand internal and outer packaging Nov.14 Seafood Unknown Jining in Packaging https://bit.ly/36Hb8dA Shandong Nov.13 Pork Argentin Zhengzhou in Outer The pork was loaded from Qingdao part, Balong cold storage. [nL8N2I007 a Henan Packaging 8] Nov.13 Shrimp Saudi Lanzhou in Packaging The shrimp passed through Tianjin port customs. It was bought by https://bit.ly/3f5giDX Arabia Gansu Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co Ltd, entered the country on Oct. 21 and reached Lanzhou on Nov. 8. Nov.13 Cuttlefish India Outer China customs said it would suspend imports from India's Basu [nL4N2HY2B Packaging International for one week. H] Nov.12 China's National Health Commission tightened restrictions requiring [nL1N2HZ1I "full coverage" testing and disinfection of imported food products, 8] following a smattering of positive samples detected on beef, pork and seafood. The country has suspended imports of 99 suppliers from 20 countries. Nov.12 Boneless beef Brazil Wuhan in Outer The beef exporter was Marfrig Global Foods S.A. in Várzea [nL1N2HY2X Hubei Packaging Grande. Brazilian government notified about the issue by Chinese 8] authorities. Marfrig's Várzea Grande facility had been previously suspended by China over coronavirus concerns. The ban, dating from Sep. 22, was lifted on Oct. 23. Nov.12 Beef Argentin Outer Argentine authorities said they had been informed about an alleged https://bit.ly/38QnFOE a Packaging finding by China of traces of COVID-19 on the external packaging of a shipment of the South American country's beef. Senasa, the Argentine government food safety body said that the meat in the packaging met all sanitary standards and that it is the first time that a case of this type had been registered with an Argentine product. Argentina and China have a previous agreement that if a case of COVID-19 is registered in an Argentine plant, it would halt shipments and request to be suspended by Beijing from the list of companies authorized to export to China until Senasa and then the Asian country had authorized the plant's reinstatement. Nov.10 Pomfret Indonesi China Customs Outer China customs suspended imports from PT Anugrah Laut Indonesia for [nL4N2HU06 a Packaging one week R] Nov.8 Pork Germany Tianjin Packaging Tianjin started testing cold storage food sites after a staff who [nL4N2HU06 handled the frozen pork tested positive. R] Nov.7 Hairtail fish India Taiyuan in Outer Frozen beltfish imported into Tianjin from India had tested positive [nL1N2HM08 Shanxi Packaging for the virus, state media reported. 0] Oct.31 Pork Brazil Weihai in Packaging Unknown supplier company [nL1N2HM04 Shandong 3] Oct.31 Fish Ecuador China Customs Outer China customs suspended imports from FIREXPA S.A., an Ecuadorian [nB9N2BH01 Packaging seafood product manufacturer, for one week. 5] Oct.28 Aquatic Russia Shandong Outer China customs suspended accepting products from three Russian fishing [nB9N2BH01 products Packaging vessels for a week. 5] Oct.28 Aquatic Netherla Shandong Outer China customs suspended accepting products from one warehouse in the https://bit.ly/35EFluB products nds Packaging Netherlands for a week . Oct.1 Boneless beef Brazil China Customs Outer China stopped accepting import applications from Brazilian company [nB9N2GK00 Packaging Minerva S.A for a week. V] Sep.25 Hairtail fish Brazil Outer China stopped accepting import applications from Brazilian company [nL3N2GH06 Packaging Monteiro Industria de Pescados Ltd for a week from Sept 26. X] Sep.20 Squid Russia Jilin in Packaging The Changchun COVID-19 prevention office said the squid had been https://bit.ly/38Mt4WV Changchun imported from Russia by a company in Hunchun city and brought to the provincial capital. Sep.11 Chinese customs have said they will suspend imports from companies https://bit.ly/32QzYGB for a week if frozen food products test positive, and for a month if a supplier's products test positive for a third time or more. Aug.13 White shrimp Ecuador Xian in Outer [nS0N2F003 Shaanxi Packaging 8][nS0N2EH 00K] [nL1N2FS16 B] Aug.13 Chicken wings Brazil Shenzhen in Food and Chinese authorities identified a meat plant owned by Brazilian https://bit.ly/3pzynyM Guangdong packaging unlisted company as the source of the chicken wings. Brazil said it had not been officially notified and that it was seeking clarification from Chinese authorities. Brazil later asked for proof that chicken wings had coronavirus. Aug.10 White shrimp Ecuador Wuhu in Anhui Outer CCTV reported that imported frozen shrimp from Ecuador at a https://bit.ly/3kAA9vP Packaging restaurant in Wuhu city tested positive. Jul.16 White shrimp Ecuador Yunnan Outer Producers included Industrial Pesquera Santa Priscila S.A, Empacreci https://bit.ly/2Iyve1J Packaging S.A, Empacadora Del Pacifico Sociedad Anonima Edpacif S.A. Jul.14 White shrimp Ecuador Chongqing Outer https://bit.ly/3pDus3V Packaging Jul.3 White shrimp Ecuador Xiamen in Outer Producers were Industrial Pesquera Santa Priscila S.A and Empacreci https://bit.ly/3pDus3V Fujian Packaging S.A Jul.3 White shrimp Ecuador Dalian in Outer Producer was Empacadora Del Pacifico Sociedad Anonima Edpacif S.A https://bit.ly/3pDus3V Liaodong Packaging (Reporting by Shivani Singh, Dominique Patton and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Rashmi Aich)