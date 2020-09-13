Tirreno-Adriatico Summaries - Stage 7

Sep 13 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 7, Tirreno-Adriatico on Sunday. Stage 7 Pieve Torina to Loreto, 181 km. Men's elite road race. Stage winners 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin - Fenix 4:19:23 2. Ruben Guerreiro (POR) EF Pro Cycling +4 3. Matteo Fabbro (ITA) BORA - hansgrohe " 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb +9 5. Alex Aranburu (ESP) Astana Pro Team +10 6. Simon Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott " 7. Michael Woods (CAN) EF Pro Cycling " 8. Geraint Thomas (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers " 9. Aleksander Vlasov (RUS) Astana Pro Team " 10. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe " 11. Jack Haig (AUS) Mitchelton - Scott +13 12. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 13. Sam Oomen (NED) Team Sunweb +15 14. James Knox (GBR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 15. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers " Overall leaders 1. Simon Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott 31:56:02 2. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe +16 3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers +39 4. Aleksander Vlasov (RUS) Astana Pro Team +49 5. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +57 6. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb +59 7. Michael Woods (CAN) EF Pro Cycling +1:22 8. James Knox (GBR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +1:26 9. Jack Haig (AUS) Mitchelton - Scott +2:47 10. Sam Oomen (NED) Team Sunweb +2:54