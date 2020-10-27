Titans CB Fulton to miss time with knee injury

One day after their first loss of the season, the Tennessee Titans took another hit Monday with the news that rookie cornerback Kristian Fulton will be out for a few weeks with a knee injury.

According to NFL reporter Paul Kuharsky, it is not yet known if the injury is serious enough to send Fulton to a three-week injured-reserve stint. The injury occurred during Sunday's 27-24 loss to Pittsburgh.

The Titans are still trying to figure out whether cornerback Adoree Jackson will be available for his first action of the season Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson injured his knee before the season opener.

Fulton, 22, has started two of the five games he has played in this season. He has 15 tackles, one interception and one pass defensed. He was the Titans' second-round draft pick this year out of LSU.

