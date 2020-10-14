Titans' Henry drops vicious stiff arm on Bills' Norman

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry continued to be the talk of Twitter on Wednesday morning following his takedown of Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman on Tuesday night.

Henry, who tips the scales at 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, bounced to the left and sent Norman flying like a rag doll following a vicious stiff-arm play during the second quarter of the Titans' 42-16 victory in Nashville, Tenn. The play only gained four yards -- and it was nullified by offsetting penalties to both teams -- however social media had a field day at Norman's expense.

"Don't test the King," the Titans wrote on Twitter.

"If I ever get stiff arm that bad, I'm going to the locker room!," his Titans teammate, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, added.

Henry was quick with a joke about the sequence shortly after the Titans improved to 4-0 on the season.

"I have been doing too many curls," the 26-year-old Henry said. "I have to lay off the arms."

While Henry enjoyed the last laugh, many others were left just scratching their head in bewilderment.

"That was unbelievable just to see the way he tossed that guy," Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill said of his initial reaction, via SI.com. "Derrick is a special player. We've seen the stiff arm from him. I saw it all last year. I've seen it before I got here, highlights of it. Obviously, he's strong, physically a tough runner. That was probably one of the meanest stiff arms I've ever seen, no doubt."

Henry rushed for two touchdowns.

--Field Level Media