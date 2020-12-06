Titans suspend first-round rookie OL Wilson

The Tennessee Titans suspended rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson for Sunday's game for violating club rules one week after the first-round pick made his debut.

Wilson had already been declared out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. He was added to the injury report and did not practice Thursday or Friday with an illness.

Saturday's suspension is the culmination of a disappointing season for Wilson, who was arrested for a DUI in September and has had two stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list. One came during training camp and the other in September when he was arrested.

The team took Wilson No. 29 overall out of Georgia in this year's draft.

The Titans on Saturday also elevated OL Marshall Newhouse and linebacker Tuzar Skipper as a COVID-19 replacement.

Wilson played just three offensive snaps in last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts.

