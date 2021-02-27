Tokyo 2020 committee to pick at least 11 women to join board -media

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympic Organising Committee is expected to add at least 11 women to its board as it expands the panel to 45 from 35, Fuji Network News (FNN) said on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

The news comes after comments on Wednesday by Seiko Hashimoto, head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, reiterating a goal for women to comprise 40% of the board.

The committee is now in the final stages of decision making, FNN said, with domestic media reports adding that the new members will include former Olympians and those with experience in athletics and academics.

With women now accounting for just seven, or 20% of the 34 places on the board, the appointment of 11 more would take their share to 40%.

Hashimoto replaced 83-year-old former prime minister Yoshiro Mori last week, following his resignation after a furore over sexist remarks about women.

The Olympics, delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, are set to run from July 23 to Aug. 8, and the Paralympics from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)