TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Tokyo is likely to see coronavirus cases top 280 on Thursday, Governor Yuriko Koike said, in what would mark a record daily high for the Japanese capital.

"It's still incomplete, but I'm hearing that the number will be above 280," Koike told reporters, noting that the metropolis was conducting more than 4,000 tests on Thursday. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)